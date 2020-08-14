Sista Strut 2020 details revealed

Sista Strut organizers aren't letting the pandemic get in the way of celebrating breast cancer survivors. This year, the event is going virtual

ST. LOUIS — Friday was an exciting morning on Today in St. Louis. BJ Holiday with Majic 104.9 revealed details about the 11th annual Sista Strut event, which raises awareness about breast cancer in women of color, promotes early detection and celebrates survivors.

For 10 years Sista Strut was a large downtown walk, with a 5K run added last year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sista Strut 2020 will be a virtual event. And while there’s typically excitement surrounding the big t-shirt reveal, Holiday announced instead of t-shirts, participants will receive a Sista Strut mask. The black face mask features a hot pink Sista Strut logo, but survivors will receive a special hot pink mask with a black logo.

The online event will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. and continue the tradition of honoring loved ones who passed away and celebrate survivors. And because the event is virtual this year, anyone in the world can participate.

Sista Strut was created to bring awareness to breast cancer rates in African American women, who have a 40% higher death rate from the disease. All money raised by Sista Strut stays in St. Louis.

5 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of Sista Strut. More information can be found at SistaStrutSTL.com.