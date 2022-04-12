Support St. Louis by donating to Give STL Day

For years, 5 On Your Side has been a big supporter of Give STL Day, and we want you to help too!

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ biggest day of giving is back!

On Thursday, May 5, thousands of area nonprofits are participating in Give STL Day, powered by the St. Louis Community Foundation.

For years, 5 On Your Side has been a big supporter of Give STL Day, and we want you to help too!

To donate, visit the St. Louis Community Foundation’s website and select your favorite nonprofit.

St. Louis is one of the most generous cities in the country. So do a little good today and donate now!

What is Project 5?

Project 5 formed in 2018 from a discussion with a diverse group of panelists who told 5 On Your Side about some of their needs.

The goal of Project 5 is to empower motivated, passionate people by helping them take action and make a positive impact on our community.