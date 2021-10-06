Project 5 Community Spotlight: Susan G Komen Missouri

The organization has been serving the nation for over 39 years and making a difference locally for 23 years.

ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis caught up with 5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall to learn more about Susan G Komen Missouri.

“The mission of Susan G Komen Missouri is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our community and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Their vision is to experience a world without breast cancer.”

To learn more, visit komenmissouri.org.