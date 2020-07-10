Warner's Winter Warm Up returns to help keep St. Louisans warm

This year, the need for coat donations is greater than ever

ST. LOUIS — For nearly 20 years, Warner’s Winter Warm Up has teamed up with Operation Food Search to distribute coats to St. Louisans in need. This year, the need is greater than ever.

There are two ways to donate this year. To drop off a coat in-person, stop by one of the following locations on Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon – 3 p.m.:

St. Peter’s Chick-fil-A located at 6180 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, St Peters, MO 63304

Des Peres Chick-fil-A located at 11997 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131

Belleville Chick-fil-A located at 2532 Green Mt Commons Dr, Belleville, IL 62221

Lemay Ferry Chick-fil-A located at 4125 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129

Operation Food Search, located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132

Donations can also be made at any of the 20 locations listed on the Warner’s Winter Warm Up website through Nov. 7.