Wentzville band programs raffling off car to help cover increasing costs

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Here's your chance to win a car!

Three high schools in the Wentzville School District are banding together to raise funds for the band programs.

Each ticket will go into a raffle for a chance to win the car, a 2023 Jeep Renegade.

All of the money will go to instruments, props, transportation and food.

It will help the Band Booster programs at three Wentzville high schools: Liberty, North Point and Timberland.

Every year the students pay an annual fee and this year, that fee went up.

Liberty High School's Band Booster President, Lisa McGinnis, said the money is needed now more than ever.

"Everything has gone up but especially food. We did a competition last weekend in Washington. It was a 17-hour day and we provided three meals for the kids, that's 80 kids. Plus parent volunteers," she said. "And gas, we have to rent a U-Haul to haul our props."

The goal is to eventually grow this annual fundraiser to eliminate those fees or help reduce them so more students can join.

Liberty High sophomore Ethan Hagner said this fundraiser is crucial and the bands put in hard work.

"It will help tremendously. We do early morning rehearsals before school every day and evening rehearsals every Wednesday. Every Saturday we have a competition or rehearsal," Hagner said.

The bands will be able to show off their skills and perform in a showcase on Oct. 26.

That's when they'll draw a winner for the car.

If they don't reach the goal, then it will become a 50/50 raffle.

Raffle participation is limited to Missouri residents and they must be at least 18 years of age.

