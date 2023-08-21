5 On Your Side's 'Tackle Hunger' is back to collect food donations

Area high schools will compete to raise money and food for Operation Food Search.

5 On Your Side is hosting a food donation drive called “Tackle Hunger,” in partnership with Operation Food Search.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

On Friday night, the football game will be featured on 5 On Your Side’s high school sports show, 5 On Your Sideline, as the Game of the Week. A preview of the matchup and recap of food donations will also be featured during Today in St. Louis.

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Non-perishable food items can be dropped in the white bin anytime. Perishable items may be dropped off inside the warehouse between nooon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Tackle Hunger” begins Aug. 21. For the first matchup, Marquette High School will face Lafayette High School.