Week 3: Help 5 On Your Side ‘Tackle Hunger’ with Lindbergh High School vs. Fox High School

These teams are facing each other off the field to "Tackle Hunger."

ARNOLD, Mo. — We're tackling hunger with Lindbergh High School and Fox High School in St. Louis!

Both teams will not only go head-to-head on the field during the second week of high school football but also off the field in an effort to collect as many pounds of non-perishable food items as possible.

They are competing for Operation Food Search, which ensures all St. Louis area children, individuals and families have the food they need to live healthy lives, as part of our “Tackle Hunger” initiative.

So far, other high schools have collected a total of $16,114.50 in donations and funds.

“Tackle Hunger” is a partnership with sponsor Neighbors Credit Union to help support Operation Food Search.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis area that are set to play against each other in a football game at the end of the week.

The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

So far this season, the initiative has helped collect thousands of pounds of food for Operation Food Search.

The running total also includes food donations at Neighbors Credit Union locations. In addition, the total includes monetary and food donations that have been collected at games.

All of the food collected will be shared with families at no cost.

Viewers can pitch in by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132.