Win a car! Fundraiser aims to benefit high school band programs in the Wentzville School District

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — For the first time, Wentzville School District (WSD) high schools are coming together to host a car raffle fundraiser to benefit all four WSD high school band programs:

Holt High School

Timberland High School

Liberty High School

North Point High School

It's being done through the three WSD High School Band Boosters: Timberland, Liberty and Holt, which are all nonprofit organizations.

The proceeds, of which a quarter will be donated to the new North Point High School, will be used towards instruments, competitions, props, uniforms, transportation and more.

"We're trying to achieve one goal, to raise as much money as we can, keep our band fees low, so any kid in the district that wants to be in band can be apart of the band," Timberland Band Booster President Cory Schulte.

The drawing will be held Oct. 26 at Timberland High School during its 2nd annual Showcase event.

All four WSD high schools will perform their competition shows at the event.

The drawing winner can choose from a Kia K5, a Jeep Cherokee Latitude or a cash option. The band boosters partnered with Lou Fusz for the raffle.

Raffle participation is limited to Missouri residents and they must be at least 18 years of age.

Fundraising started in July and the goal is to sell 2,500 tickets. As of early October, they still need to sell 1,200 more tickets.

"We sell 2,500 tickets, we’ll give the car away. If not, it'll become a 50/50 raffle," Schulte added.

The idea is to have this car raffle become an annual fundraising event.

"They’ve become a big band family. This year we are excited to bring that all together with all of the high schools and support each other," said Timberland Band Booster Vice President Debbie Bennett.