SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Neighbors in a St. Louis County neighborhood are fed up with seeing overflowing garbage on their street.

Art Kampen has lived in Spanish Lake for more than five decades. For the last six months, he said he's seen a dumpster next to his home fill up with dirty trash and other items.

“It’s overflowing. It’s on the ground. It’s everywhere there,” Kampen said.

He called the rotten food and other nasty items outside the vacant home on Bridgevale Avenue a nuisance. He even said the trash has been attracting bugs and other animals.

“I’ve never really ever seen anything like this before. I really didn’t know what to think," Kampen said. “People have filled this thing to the brim with their trash that don’t belong there and if it stays there, it's going to just get bigger and bigger. A bigger mess than we got now.”

Kampen said he has been trying to get the dumpster removed for weeks but has had no success.

"I’ve been calling for the last three weeks," Kampen said. “It’s become a health hazard."

5 On Your Side tried to call the property owners on Monday, but the home only lists the name of a business and not the name of the owner or any phone number.

“How can the county and the people in charge of health and all this other stuff allow something like this to happen?" Kampen asked.

5 On Your Side also reached out the county about the issue. The county confirmed late today that it cited the house last week for being a public nuisance. The owners will have until Wednesday to get the trash and debris removed from the property. If they don't, the county said they'll fix the issue and charge the person responsible for the dumpster.

