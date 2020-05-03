OVERLAND, Mo. — Firefighters in St. Louis County are on the scene of a second-alarm fire in Overland.
The call came out at 3:38 p.m. for a fire at Taqueria Durango restaurant at 10238 Page Avenue.
Community Fire Protection District is the lead agency on the scene.
The view from Sky5 showed a hazy smoke wafting into the sky above the restaurant. A closer look showed some flames coming through the roof of the building.
Taqueria Durango is located along a busy stretch of Page Avenue that's filled with restaurants and businesses.
Officials have not released any further information at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.
Latest local headlines:
- Man rushed to hospital after shooting in St. Charles
- Homicide unit investigating shooting, car crash in St. Louis Thursday afternoon
- St. Louis' top coronavirus questions answered
- Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area
- St. Louis County activates emergency operations center to prepare for coronavirus