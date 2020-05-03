OVERLAND, Mo. — Firefighters in St. Louis County are on the scene of a second-alarm fire in Overland.

The call came out at 3:38 p.m. for a fire at Taqueria Durango restaurant at 10238 Page Avenue.

Community Fire Protection District is the lead agency on the scene.

The view from Sky5 showed a hazy smoke wafting into the sky above the restaurant. A closer look showed some flames coming through the roof of the building.

Taqueria Durango is located along a busy stretch of Page Avenue that's filled with restaurants and businesses.

Officials have not released any further information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

