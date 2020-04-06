Silver advisory: Overland police looking for missing man

John Wallrapp was last seen leaving his home on June 3

OVERLAND, Mo. — Overland police issued a silver advisory for a missing man.

John Wallrap, 69, was last seen on June 3. He left his home on the 2000 block of Goodale around 1 a.m. Family members became concerned when he did not return and contacted police.

Wallrap is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes, police said

Overland police are asking anyone who has been in contact with Wallrapp, or knows his whereabouts to call the department at 314-428-1221 or 636-529-8210. You can also call the Overland Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-428-4760.