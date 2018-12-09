OVERLAND, Mo. – Change is coming to the top of the Overland Police Department.

5 On Your Side has been able to confirm that Chief Michael Laws is leaving the agency after about nine years as top cop.

In his place, the city has appointed Captain Andy Mackey has interim chief effective immediately. It’s a unanimous decision that came during an executive session of the city council on Monday night.

Overland made the announcement public Wednesday, shortly after 5 On Your Side began asking questions about the change in leadership that’s been talked about on social media over the last two days.

During a phone call, outgoing Chief Laws told 5 On Your Side investigative reporter Jacob Long that he is in the process of retiring, but declined to elaborate on further details or say if it was his decision.

City leaders have refused to provide an on-camera statement, calling the situation a “personnel matter.”

Below is a statement the city posted on its website:

Interim Police Chief Appointed

Captain Andy Mackey was appointed Interim Police Chief effective September 10, 2018.

In accordance with RSMo 610.021(3), the following is the action from Executive Session: Councilwoman Ridolfi made a motion to appoint Captain Andy Mackey Interim Police Chief, to meet with the City Council with an action plan at the September 24, 2018, Council Meeting, with review at two months, four months, and six months. Councilman Dills seconded. Mayor Schneider polled the vote as follows: Ennis - yes; Little - yes; Fetsch - yes; Ridolfi - yes; Owensby - no; Moore - yes; Gerke - yes; and Dills - yes. Motion carried.

© 2018 KSDK