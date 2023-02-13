Final goodbye: Overland police honor K-9 officer Tzar

Tzar was diagnosed with chronic pancreatic issues and underwent treatment over the past year.

OVERLAND, Mo. — The Overland Police Department said goodbye to one of its K-9 officers.

K-9 officer Tzar has worked with Cpl. Chris Fanning for seven years at the Overland Police Department.

According to the department, Tzar was diagnosed with chronic pancreatic issues and underwent treatment over the past year. Unfortunately, his condition progressed and hindered his quality of life.

Tzar's final day of service was on Feb. 10, 2023, and was humanely euthanized in the company of Fanning.

Tzar was "honorable and valuable in countless ways," according to Overland police.

The University City Police Department recently held a final call and walk for another K-9 officer, King.

Due to medical issues, K-9 officer King was humanly euthanized and put to rest on Jan. 30. K-9 handlers, University City police staff and other agencies gathered to say their final goodbyes to King.

King was born in 2017 and had been in service since 2019, according to a press release from University City. During his service, King played an important role in conducting searches for drugs, weapons, suspects and other crucial evidence.