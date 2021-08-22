Overland Police looking for missing woman with dementia

Anyone with information about Hamilton is asked to call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1221

OVERLAND, Mo. — The Overland Police Department is looking for a woman with dementia who has not been seen since 10:30 Sunday morning.

In a missing person report, police said Debra Hamilton left her home near the intersection of Thorpe and Chaucer avenues Saturday night but was found and returned. Hours later, she left again and has not been located.

According to the missing person report, she has dementia and multiple sclerosis. It said she gets confused when not on her medication.

Hamilton is 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants the last time she was seen. She also uses a crutch or cane to walk.