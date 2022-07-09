1 dead in overnight crash Saturday in north St. Louis

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — One person has died in a crash involving multiple vehicles.

St. Louis Metro police confirmed the crash occurred about 2:30 Saturday morning on Interstate 70 and Carrie Avenue in north St. Louis.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene. The person's identity was not released.

No information about the number of vehicles or the status of others involved in the crash was available.

This is a developing story. Information will be added as it is confirmed.

