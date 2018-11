LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo - A man is dead this morning after a one car crash in Lincoln County overnight.

48-year-old Aaron Williams died after a car driven by 33-year-old Elliott Dragoo veered off a road in Lincoln County and struck a concrete bridge barrier.

Williams was from Farber, Missouri and the driver, Dragoo, was from St. Louis. Dragoo was transported to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

The accident occurred on South Ethlyn Road west of Deer Run Lane in Lincoln County.

