FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A fatal fire broke out at a home in the Metro East early Friday morning.

The French Village Fire Department responded to a fire at 2:38 a.m. on the 9100 block of Bunkum Road.

Firefighters said upon arrival there was heavy smoke on the roof and flames on the left side of the home.

A 5 On Your Side photographer saw a body being taken away from the scene.

There is no official word on the person's identity or how they died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

