Big changes are coming for the bi-state, and for those anxiously awaiting fall weather, cooler temps are finally in the forecast beyond tomorrow.

Strong thunderstorms have developed ahead of a cold front across western Missouri Tuesday afternoon, and will track across the state into tonight.

Storms could be severe across Mid-Missouri, but will likely lose some strength as they reach the western portion of the 5 On Your Side viewing area after midnight. Showers and storms will likely impact the Wednesday morning commute, and could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the St. Louis metro before 8 a.m.

Showers and storms will taper off by the lunch hour and exit to the east across Illinois. Gusty westerly winds will continue through the day, and temperatures will fall from the upper 70s in the afternoon to the mid-40s Wednesday night.

Much cooler air sticks with us into the weekend, with showers possible Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s, with lows in the 40s. Some places could dip into the 30s a few times over the next 7 days. The average first frost for the St. Louis area is around October 15.

