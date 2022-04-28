Owners of closed downtown nightclub Reign ordered to pay overdue rent

It is the latest issue for the restaurant and night club that was evicted last year after being ordered to close by the city.

ST. LOUIS — The owners of a troubled St. Louis nightclub are on the hook for nearly $340,000 in rent and attorney fees.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered the owners of Reign to pay the landlord for its former spot on Washington Avenue.

Reign was evicted back in November after falling behind on rent. The judge's order would require the owners to pay double the monthly rent from Oct. 19, 2020, to Nov. 1, 2021, which amounted to $257,001.36. The order also called for the owners to pay $82.702.17 in attorney fees.

A month before Reign was evicted, the nightclub was ordered by the city to close for a year. They violated that order to close a week later, leading the city to look into other potential steps to take.

Reign had been facing problems because of a spike in violence in the area, with many neighbors and nearby businesses accusing the establishment of bringing violence and chaos to the Washington Avenue corridor.

Dana Kelly, the former owner of Reign, argued the crime trends were happening long before she opened her business.