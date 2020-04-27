Ozzie Smith to join 'Rise up for Heroes' caravan parade Monday

Smith and others will parade through several St. Louis neighborhoods "to spread cheer where our frontline heroes work and live"

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith will join the "Rise Up For Heroes" initiative Monday evening to salute frontline workers.

Smith will be part of a six-unit "care-avan" that will parade through several St. Louis neighborhoods "to spread cheer where our frontline heroes work and live," the initiative said in a press release.

He'll be joined by St. Louis Cardinals President John Mozeliak and St. Louis Blues President Chris Zimmerman. St. Louis County Executive Same Page, American Red Cross of Missouri CEO Cindy Erickson, Fox Sports Midwest Host Scott Warman and Mercy Hospital St. Louis President Stephen Mackin will also be in attendance.

The parade sets off from Mercy Hospital St. Louis at 6:40 p.m. It will pass by downtown Kirkwood, West Essex Avenue, Briar Hill Farm, Schnucks Des Peres, Berkley Manor and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

The "Rise Up For Heroes" initiative is asking the St. Louis community to come together every night at 7 p.m. to "rise up" for frontline workers.

"Whether it is stepping outside one’s home, standing on one’s porch or opening a window to express gratitude and respect, the goal is to let everyone know that St. Louis applauds the bravery and commitment for those who are sustaining the health and well-being of everyone in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area," a press release from the initiative said.