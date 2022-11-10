City of Pacific issues a boil advisory after water main break Thursday night

The precautionary advisory is due to a water main break near the intersection of Old Gray Summit Road and Lamar Parkway.

PACIFIC, Mo. — The City of Pacific has issued a precautionary boil advisory Thursday evening for residents who use a portion of the city water system.

The advisory is due to a water main break near the intersection of Old Gray Summitt Road and Lamar Parkway.

This is only an advisory and affects people in the following areas:

Old Gray Summit Road west of Highway N and Congress

Summit Park Drive

Summit Hills Farm

Silver Lakes subdivision

Ridge Meadows subdivision

The advisory will be in effect until samples from the water system in this area are tested and found to be contamination-free. The advisory is expected to be lifted as early as Friday. However, it could be as late as Monday.

Some tips to stay safe during the water advisory include:

• Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking. Use only boiled water for drinking, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparation.

• Disinfect food contact surfaces (dishes) by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

• Dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.

• Continue boiling all water that is to be used for cooking or drinking until the Department has determined that the water is once again safe to consume, and you have been notified that the Boil Advisory has been lifted.

• Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

• Let water cool sufficiently before drinking.

According to a press release, crews are working to restore full water service as of Thursday evening. The city will provide updated information as soon as possible.

For more information, call the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, St Louis Regional Office at 314-416-2960 or the DNR Public Drinking Water Branch at 573-751-5331, or the City of Pacific 636-271-0500.