At least 2 hospitalized in crash on Page Avenue in Overland

As of 5:30 a.m., all lanes were back open

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — At least two people were hospitalized after an overnight crash on Page Avenue in Overland.

The crash was reported at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday underneath Interstate 170. Two cars were involved and at least two people were taken to the hospital. Police have not released further information on their conditions.

Eastbound Page Avenue was closed overnight along with several lanes of westbound Page, with several emergency vehicles at the scene. As of 5:30 a.m., all lanes were back open.

There was no information on what may have caused the crash.