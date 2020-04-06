'Listen with love' | Art popping up across Ferguson shares messages of hope

Thursday marks day four of painting and the group plans to keep painting

FERGUSON, Mo. — A group of people in Ferguson are painting pictures in the community to help bring people together during trying times.

Wendell Philips Phil Berwick organized this year’s ‘Painting for Peace’ in Ferguson.

The group began creating the art on Monday.

Thursday marks day four of painting and the group plans to keep painting until they have no more supplies or run out of spots to hang the paintings.

Artists are also creating sidewalk art with chalk.

The paintings have messages of hope: Gateway for Change, love, unity, peace, listen with love.

“I moved to north county five years ago after the unrest. My wife and I felt led up here to be part of the peacemaking. We moved up here from Hillsboro, Missouri. I had already been active in the inner city already, with a ministry that trained young men of color in the trades,” Berwick said.

People from all over are donating to help the artists. A couple from Saint Jacob, Illinois brought the artists boards over to paint on.

