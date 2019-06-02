ST. LOUIS – Two 13-year-olds were robbed at gunpoint at Lafayette Park in St. Louis’ Lafayette Square neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Two teens told police they were walking through the park when three other teens approached them. The suspects demanded their cell phones and when one of the victims did not comply, the suspect pulled out a gun.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Park.

The victim handed him his cell phone and the suspects got away. No one was injured and police do not have anyone in custody.