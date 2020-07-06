St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reports drop in new COVID-19 hospital admissions

Across BJC, Mercy, SSM and St. Luke's hospitals, new hospital admissions dropped from 24 Saturday to four on Sunday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions for COVID-19 on Sunday. It also recorded a slight uptick in the number of patients in ICUs and on ventilators.

Across BJC, Mercy, SSM and St. Luke's hospitals, new hospital admissions dropped from 24 Saturday to four today. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions also dropped from 19 to 16. The data is lagged two days, the task force noted.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased from 325 Saturday to 321 Sunday.

However, ICU admissions increased slightly from 73 Saturday to 75 Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators also increased from 41 Saturday to 44 Sunday.

Across the four hospital systems, 19 patients were discharged on Saturday, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 2,445.

8 steps to stay healthy as cities reopen

For weeks now, Dr. Garza has stressed the importance of social distancing, frequently washing hands and cleaning surfaces. He said as economies and businesses reopen, it’s especially important to continue those practices that helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area.

“We also know that we’re never going to be at zero transmission until there’s a vaccine. So, we have to learn how to live with the virus and take all those important steps to keep it in check,” Dr. Garza said.

To help keep the coronavirus in check in the St. Louis area, Dr. Garza offered these eight steps to keep yourself, your loved ones and the entire community safe.

Stay 6 feet apart from others – the exception being those you live with Wear a face mask in public Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Clean surfaces regularly, including phones, counters, light switches – anything that’s touched frequently Monitor yourself for signs of illness, contact your doctor if you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms Don’t gather with more than 10 people Stay at home if you’re vulnerable or at high risk of infection Don’t visit nursing homes or assisted-living facilities