ST. LOUIS – After St. Louis was in the spotlight over ‘sliced’ bagels – Panera wanted to show some love to its home city and pulled off this gesture in less than 12 hours.

RELATED: ‘Vote NO on prop: slicingbagels’ Nation divided over St. Louis bagel slicing style

The billboards with a sliced bagel and ‘STL PROUD #SAINTLOUISSTYLE’ will be all over St. Louis and stay up throughout the weekend.

A Panera spokesperson said many cafes in the St. Louis market sold out of bagels on Thursday and had to bake more than usual on Thursday.

Arch Apparel will be selling shirts with, 'It's Bread Co.' they go on sale Saturday.

Arch Apparel

Below is a list of where you can find a billboard, according to Panera

I-270 400.00 ft W/O I-55

I-55 500.00 ft S/O Weber Rd

I-55/64 100.00 ft N/O Market St

Lindbergh 100.00 ft W/O Tesson Ferry Rd

I-55/I-64 2.5 mi W/O I-55/I-64 merge

I-55/I-64 0.2 mi E/O Illinois/Missouri State Line SS

I-70 0.3 mi W/O intersection with Airport Exit #236 SS

I-255 0.2 mi W/O Jefferson Barracks Bridge SS

MO-364/MO-94 0.5 mi W/O MO-364/MO-94 merge

I-44 @ Kingshighway SS

I-170 0.2 mi N/O St. Charles Rock Road

Manchester Road 0.5 mi W/O Mason Road

I-70 0.3 mi W/O I-170 NS

Hwy 40 E/O Jefferson Avenue SS

I-44 0.27 mi W/O Big Bend Rd Exit No. 278

I-70 1965 ft W/O Missouri River

Page Avenue 0.5 mi E/O Lindbergh

Hwy 141 0.3 mi S/O I-44 WS

Hwy 141 0.3 mi S/O I-44 WS

I-70 & MO-94 SEC

I-370 0.2 mi W/O Hwy 94/North 3rd Street NS

W/S I-55/70 1000' E/O EXIT 3 (ST. LOUIS, MO)

S/S I-64 EAST ST. LOUIS (ST. LOUIS, MO)

I-70 @ ZUMBEHL ROAD (ST. LOUIS, MO)

NORTH SIDE OF HWY 40/61 1.25 MILES WEST OF HWY K

NORTH SIDE OF HWY 40/61 1.25 MILES WEST OF HWY K

South Side of I-55/70/64 @ Collinsville Ave & Martin Luther King Drive

South Side of I-55/70/64 @ Collinsville Ave & Martin Luther King Drive

North Side of I-70 1.6 Miles East of Mid River Malls Drive Exit No. 222

South Side of I-270 Approx. 1 Mile East of Rt. 3

I-70 .1 MILE W/O LINDBERGH BLVD. (ST. LOUIS, MO)

S/S I-70 .55 MILES EAST OF HWY K

S/S I-70 .55 MILES EAST OF HWY K

HWY 40 S/O HWY N