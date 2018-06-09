ST. LOUIS — A shredding machine sparked a fire inside the old St. Louis Metropolitan Police headquarters in Downtown St. Louis Thursday.

Fire crews responded to the building in the 1200 block of Clark Avenue for a report of a fire on the second floor. They encountered heavy smoke conditions when they arrived.

They traced the fire to a paper shredding machine. “Shredding machine de-energized” the fire department tweeted. A photo from the scene showed a pile of charred paper on the floor in front of the machine.

No one was hurt. Ventilation efforts will continue Thursday to get the smoke out of the building.

