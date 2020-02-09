Parade held for detective who had heart transplant

Welcome back home, detective!

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A detective from the St. Louis County Police Department recently returned home after a heart transplant.

The St. Louis County Police Department said it held a parade for the detective after he received a heart transplant and had a long hospital stay.

Employees from the department, other first responders and his friends and family had a parade through his subdivision.

“Our 17-year veteran is living, smiling proof that organ donation saves lives. We eagerly await when he can return to protect and serve.

Please consider being an organ donor,” the St. Louis County Police Department wrote on Facebook.