Parade held for St. Louis County woman's 100th birthday

The Affton Fire Department and others drove by Sunday afternoon while support staff cheered

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Sunday, a local woman was the star of a party a century in the making.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the local community made big plans Opal Long's 100th birthday celebration. Unfortunately, social distancing measures curbed those plans.

But everyone still came together to make sure she had a special day. They threw a drive-by parade at Sherbrooke Village, the assisted living facility where she lives.

The Affton Fire Department and others drove by the facility Sunday afternoon while support staff stood outside cheering Opal on. Her family even made a 90-minute drive from Springfield, Illinois, to be there.

Happy birthday, Opal!