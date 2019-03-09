ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis paramedics were unhurt after a gun battle started up outside of their ambulance while they were working on a patient on the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue on Monday evening.

St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Leon Whitener said the paramedics were in the back of the unit at the working on a patient at about 7:45 p.m. when two men started shooting at each other "right outside" of the ambulance.

One of the medics believed more than 30 shots were fired.

No one was hurt and the ambulance wasn't damaged.

One of the shooters left in a car and the other ran away, Capt. Whitener said.

