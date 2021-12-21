Parents fighting to keep small-town school from being closed

“We have the funding to keep the school open for now,” said Schisler. “Why are we even considering it for this juncture?”

SORENTO, Ill. — Parents in a small community in Bond County, Illinois, are fighting to save their school from being shut down.

The tiny town of Sorento has a population of just over 600, and the people here are all passionate about the same thing.

“The school is the heart of the town,” said Jack Wall. “It really is.”

“It’s the focal point of the community,” said Jeremy Hudson. “It’s where all of the community comes together. All of the people of this community support it with their whole heart.”

“That’s what makes this town so great is our little school,” said Wall.

There are just over 100 students currently enrolled in Sorento School.

“We all know that smaller class sizes help students grow in education,” said Hudson.

It came as no surprise to many in the community that Sorento was named a Blue Ribbon School in 2011.

“I really and truly believe that this school helped shape me into the man I am today,” said Wall.

That success kept the school board from shuttering Sorento in 2019.

“This is the last thing this town has,” said Ashley Schisler.

So it came as a shock to many parents when they learned the district put that option back on the table.

“I am not pleased about how I found out about this,” said Melissa Goymerac. “I shouldn’t have had to hear about it from my 7th grader.”

“We have the funding to keep the school open for now,” said Schisler. “Why are we even considering it for this juncture?”

That’s a question 5 On Your Side tried to ask Superintendent Wes Olson, but he declined to comment on this story.

“I want to know what’s going on,” said Schisler. “Not having this transparency does nothing for us.”

A letter sent to parents cites economic uncertainty, labor shortages, and the impact of the COVID pandemic but that’s not stopping the people of this community from making an emotional plea to the board.

“My hope is that they take more time to process this and truly analyze what is the best outcome for every student in the district,” said Hudson.

“Consider alternatives and take your time,” said Goymerac.

There is a public hearing Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Bond County High School in Greenville to discuss the future of Sorento School followed by a full Bond County School Board meeting at 7 p.m.