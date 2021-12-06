Parents 'heartbroken and in shock' after their son, a McCluer HS recent grad was shot and killed

"Our son was a respectable young man who dreamed of becoming an artist," said the mother of William Bellamy.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — William Bellamy graduated from McCluer North in Florissant just last month.

The smiling 18-year-old could hardly wait to take a picture with his proud parents.

Bellamy's mom and step-dad say he was looking forward to attending St. Louis Community College in the fall. However, late Friday night his dreams were cut short by gunfire.

"We heard about seven gunshots," said neighbor, Ashly Chase.

Police arrived and found Bellamy shot to death on the grounds of the north county high school. Chase lives across the street.

"We pulled up and oh my God it scared me. The violence here is just out of control," said Chase.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Aurelius Collier with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bellamy.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an "ongoing feud" between the victim and suspect.

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend spoke with Bellamy's mom and step-father. They didn't want to go on camera because they say right now "they're just heartbroken and in shock about our son's death."

Bellamy's parents tell 5 On Your Side their son and Collier were best friends since middle school.

Meanwhile, in a letter sent to parents, teachers and staff, Ferguson-Florissant Superintendent Dr. Joseph Davis said in part: "the loss of any life is tragic and especially when a young life full of promise and potential is taken. Please, join me in keeping William's family and friends in your thoughts ."

Bellamy's parents say their son played on McCluer North's football time briefly during his freshman year. They said his career goal was to become an artist.

Police say Aurelius Collier also called police to report the body.