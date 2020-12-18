Parents of 25-year-old urgent care worker killed by driver accused of ‘huffing’ file lawsuit against company and driver

Marissa Politte was a radiology tech at Total Access Urgent Care in Ballwin. She was hit and killed when she was leaving work in October.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The family of a woman who was killed by a man who drove his car into an urgent care in Ballwin in October has filed a lawsuit against Total Access Urgent Care and the driver who was accused of "huffing" fumes.

Geiger, 20, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, inhalation of solvent fumes and tampering with physical evidence.

The lawsuit filed by Politte's family accuse Geiger and his parents of negligence. According to the lawsuit, the car Geiger was driving when he hit Marissa was owned by his parents. He also lived with his parents, according to the lawsuit.

"Defendants Douglas and Cathy Geiger knew, or in the exercise of due care, should have known, of Defendant Trenton Geiger’s reckless and irresponsible conduct, including his drug use and drug use while operating a motor vehicle," the lawsuit stated.

In the filing against Total Access Urgent Care, the lawsuit said the front door entrance where staff, customers and patients enter and leave the facility is less than 29 yards from the roadway in certain areas.

The lawsuit said Total Access Urgent Care knew or should have known its customers, patients and in employees were at risk of injury and death from vehicles entering the sidewalks, common areas or crashing into one of its buildings years before October of this year.

"Despite this knowledge, no barriers such as bollard posts or other architectural items were erected along the sidewalk or in front of the entrance to prevent vehicles from entering the sidewalks, common areas, or crashing into the 2501 Clarkson Road TAUC building. Such barriers were necessary to provide and maintain the premises free from hazardous conditions," the lawsuit stated.