MANCHESTER, Mo. -- Moms, dads and other family members are demanding action when it comes to gun violence.

"We had so much plans. We had plans to do things," said Adrienne Jeffries. Jeffries is a mom, heartsick over losing her son.

"There isn't anything he wouldn't do for me. He would say, 'Mom, what do you need?'"

Jeffries was a brother, a first cousin and a devoted father. Two weeks ago Jamarre was shot inside his home on Whittier in St. Louis. St. Louis Police told 5 On Your Side that a 23-year-old woman is a suspect. We do not know who the woman is.

"At first, it felt like someone was stabbing me in my heart over and over with a knife, and it really really hurt to lose your only son," said Jeffries.

Manchester United Methodist Church invited U.S Attorney of the Eastern District of Missouri, Jeff Jensen, and Gail Wechsler with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America to lead the conversation. Attorney Jensen talked about using a targeted approach, targeting certain types of crime and cracking down on repeat violent offenders. Moms Demand action reinforced the importance of keeping guns out of the hands of those violent offenders.

"People have talked about thoughts and prayers are not enough, and so how to answer when you hear people say, 'enough is enough,'" said Trish Gunby, the Social Justice Coordinator at Manchester United Church.

Jeffries said her son was confronted by a woman who she says was not fit to have a gun.

"It's not the guns that kill people, its the people that kill people," said Jeffries. "And if you've got some type of mental issue or psychological issue and you get a gun, it won't take too much for you to snap and kill somebody."

Jeffrie's family is preparing for his funeral which will be held next Monday. For anyone who would like to donate to his funeral arrangements, his family has set up a GoFundMe page.

The suspect has not been charged.

