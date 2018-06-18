Parkland High School Shooting survivors made their way to St. Louis as a part of their national bus tour.

They're taking part in the March For Our Lives Road to Change bus tour with other community activists. They held a large town hall meeting at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School.

Their group is fighting for gun reform and encouraging as many people as possible to vote. Organizers say they want people to understand how the cycle of poverty and violence impacts communities across the country.

They want voters to elect lawmakers who will do something about these issues. They will stop by Kansas City, Missouri, next.

