Parkway School District to play high school football games outside of St. Louis County

The first Friday night games are scheduled for Oct. 2

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Parkway School District's high school football teams will travel outside of St. Louis County to play games, the district announced Wednesday.

The first Friday night football games are scheduled for Oct. 2, but the district did not release any other details about the teams' schedules.

"Football is quickly approaching the midpoint of the season," the district said in a letter sent to families. "Therefore, to ensure our student-athletes will have opportunities to play and compete this year, Parkway will begin scheduling football games to be played outside of St. Louis County."

Wednesday, St. Louis County lifted some of its restrictions on youth sports, allowing high school athletes to play games in sports considered "moderate-contact," including softball, volleyball and field hockey. Parkway said competitions in those sports will begin on Sept. 28, the day the new restrictions take effect.

"We agree youth sports are critical for the physical and mental health of our students," the letter said.

However, high school athletes cannot participate in "high-contact" games, including football and basketball.

High school activities directors and coaches will provide more information and also notify students and parents as soon as schedules are finalized, the letter said.

"The health and safety of our students and staff will remain our top priority," the letter said. "Parkway will continue to follow health and safety protocols for youth sports which include daily health screenings, mask-wearing and social distancing."

Last week, the Rockwood School District announced it will schedule high school football games outside of St. Louis County. Some private schools have already played games in other counties.