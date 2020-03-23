BALLWIN, Mo. — School may be closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but Spirit Week is still on for Parkway South Middle School.

The school is hosting a virtual Spirit Week. Students, staff and parents are encouraged to participate at home and post pictures to the school's Facebook page or on Instagram using the hashtag #psmcommunity.

"Even though we aren’t together in the building, we thought we could still create a sense of “togetherness” by having a virtual spirit week," the school said.

The virtual celebration starts Monday, March 23 with Virtual Twin Day. Everyone is asked to find someone who's not in their home to twin with.

Here's the full list of Spirit Week events:

Monday: Virtual Twin Day - Find someone not in your home to twin with.

Tuesday: Indoor Obstacle Course Day - Make an obstacle course that everyone in your home goes through.

Wednesday: Gratitude Day - Leave five kind notes around the house for people to find.

Thursday: You are the Chef Day - You decide what is for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and YOU create it!

Friday: Resilience Day - Share a quote or story from your favorite entertainer, athlete, friend or family member that demonstrates resilience.

More locals stories:

RELATED: 'There are groups mobilizing everywhere': Here's how you can help get protective gear to healthcare workers

RELATED: 'Every single one of them smiled': 8-year-old makes cards for seniors not allowed visitors during pandemic

RELATED: St. Charles Fire Department hosting virtual tour of station Monday

RELATED: 'You got to get in some way, somehow' | The coronavirus isn't stopping this NFL player from getting better

RELATED: Coronavirus latest: 106 confirmed cases in Missouri