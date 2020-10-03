CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to a Parkway West High School student who recently scored a perfect score on the ACT!

Alan Song scored a 36 on the ACT college admissions and placement exam.

Song is currently a freshman at the school. He’s undecided about where he will go to college, but he said he wants to study politics and theoretical science. Outside of the classroom, Song enjoys chess, science bowl and debate.

According to a press release from Parkway Schools, nationally, while the actual number of students earning the top score varies from year to year, only around two-tenths of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the US high school graduating class of 2018, only 3,741 out of more than 1.9 million graduates who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

Other stories

Cockburn named Freshman of the Year, Dosunmu on media First-Team All-Big Ten

St. Louis native, former Hazelwood Central star Xavier Sneed consoles young Kansas State fan after his last home game