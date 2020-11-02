BALLWIN, Mo. — Parents, volunteers and high school students are coming together on Wednesday to talk about the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use.

The Community Conversation on E-Cigarettes and Youth will be held at Parkway West Middle School Library from 6-7:30 p.m. The American Heart Association organized the event, which is meant to start a community dialogue and take steps toward solving the problem.

The American Heart Association said more than one in five high school students are vaping, doubled from two years ago. More than 5 million high school students are using e-cigarettes.

At the discussion, local high school students and parents will discuss their daily experiences with vaping and learn how products are marketed to kids. At the end, attendees will talk about what schools and parents can do to cut down on youth e-cigarette use.

"This community dialogue is part of a larger effort driven by the American Heart Association to begin conversations about e-cigarette use among youth," the American Heart Association said in a press release. "The Association is leading community dialogue sessions across the country to bring students, parents, legislators, educators, community members and health organizations together to shed light on this issue and make a local plan to fight this rapidly growing epidemic."

