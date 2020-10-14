Parson Family Fall Festival, trick-or-treating to be held at Governor's Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa will hold the ‘Parson Family Fall Festival’ and trick-or-treating events at the People’s House.
According to the governor’s office, the third annual Parson Family Fall Festival has been rescheduled and will be held with the annual trick-or-treating event at the People’s House. It’ll be held on the lawn of the Governor’s Mansion on Halloween from 1 to 3 p.m.
“We are excited to announce that we will be combining the Parson Family Fall Festival and annual Halloween celebration into one event,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “We look forward to seeing all the children in their costumes and making the People’s House a memorable and fun experience for our Missouri families.”
The fall festival was rescheduled after Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa previously had COVID-19. They tested positive for the virus on Sept. 23. On Oct. 5, the governor's office announced they both fully recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their regular schedules.
According to a release from the governor's office, the outdoor event will feature several vendors, bluegrass musical entertainment, and children's activities including a straw bale maze and photo booth. Children age 12 and under will be able to safely receive candy in a contactless and socially distant manner. For those with food allergies, an alternative option will be provided.
The event is free and open to the public.
Children are invited to wear their favorite costumes and will be offered a grab bag. Masks will be available for attendees and social distancing guidelines will be followed, according to the governor's office.