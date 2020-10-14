Parson Family Fall Festival, trick-or-treating to be held at Governor's Mansion

The fall festival was previously postponed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa will hold the ‘Parson Family Fall Festival’ and trick-or-treating events at the People’s House.

According to the governor’s office, the third annual Parson Family Fall Festival has been rescheduled and will be held with the annual trick-or-treating event at the People’s House. It’ll be held on the lawn of the Governor’s Mansion on Halloween from 1 to 3 p.m.

“We are excited to announce that we will be combining the Parson Family Fall Festival and annual Halloween celebration into one event,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “We look forward to seeing all the children in their costumes and making the People’s House a memorable and fun experience for our Missouri families.”

The fall festival was rescheduled after Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa previously had COVID-19. They tested positive for the virus on Sept. 23. On Oct. 5, the governor's office announced they both fully recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their regular schedules.

According to a release from the governor's office, the outdoor event will feature several vendors, bluegrass musical entertainment, and children's activities including a straw bale maze and photo booth. Children age 12 and under will be able to safely receive candy in a contactless and socially distant manner. For those with food allergies, an alternative option will be provided.

The event is free and open to the public.