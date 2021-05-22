x
Part of 5-story apartment collapses in Central West End; no injuries reported

St. Louis Fire Department says five units have been evacuated from some of the building's 77 units
Credit: Bob Hoehn / KSDK
4906 W. Pine in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Fire Department responded to a partial collapse of an apartment building in the Central West End just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Part of the five-story residence at 4906 W. Pine Boulevard has been evacuated, and no injuries were immediately reported, according to the fire department.

There have been five units condemned and evacuated, on floors 1-5 in the southwest corner of the structure. There are 77 units in the building.

A building division representative is at the scene to assess damage.

West Pine is closed between Euclid and North Court.  

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.