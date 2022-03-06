'Partial landslide' damages Jefferson County apartment complex Sunday morning

After an inspection, some of the residents were displaced until repairs can be made to the building.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An apartment complex in Jefferson County was damaged Sunday after large rocks fell from a nearby cliff.

According to a Facebook post from the Rock Community Fire Protection District, the partial landslide damaged the building on the 3900 block of Richmond Court. Large rocks struck the back of the building, prompting residents to evacuate. No one was injured.

A Jefferson County building inspector and firefighters with the district inspected the building for stability. After the inspection, some of the residents were displaced until repairs can be made to the building.