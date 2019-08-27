ALTON, Ill. — A water main break closed a road and caused Illinois American Water to issue a boil order for parts of Alton, Illinois, Monday night.

A press release from Illinois American Water said the break happened on the 200 block of State Street, causing a closure while crews work to fix it.

The break caused a decrease in water pressure which prompted the boil order. Click here to view a map of the closure.

People under the boil order should bring water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

More local news:

RELATED: 'I'm about to die here' | Woman recalls being swept away, rescued from flash flood

RELATED: "Someone came in and tortured them", What a St. Louis man says about the brutal murders of his mom and young sister

RELATED: St. Louis is proving it's one of the best hockey towns in North America