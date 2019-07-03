UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. —

St. Louis is known for throwing one heck of a Mardi Gras party, but a giant shindig Saturday outside of Soulard has angered several in University City.

This happened on the 6600 Kingsbury Boulevard, just a five-minute walk from the Washington University campus.

Several days later, there are still crunched cans and solo cups that litter a few of the front yards.

Some are calling it a great party. University City Councilman Jeff Hales calls them bad neighbors.

"With open containers, beer bottles, beer cans, wine bottles," Hales said.

Hales said the Mardi Gras-themed party, thrown by a few Wash U students in a few back yards, started modestly but quickly got out of hand, Saturday morning.

"It grew from 100 to 600, 700, 800. Eventually, we had our entire police department that was on duty out here," he said.

He said it took University City Police three hours to disperse everyone, that ended in one arrest for interfering with an officer and nine "loud party" criminal summons.

"I came over and asked [a University City police officer] what would happen if we had an emergency somewhere else in the city? And her response was, we’d be screwed," says Hales.

Now, he's calling on Washington University to reign in their students.

"There is no circumstance where our police should be brought out all the rest of our neighborhoods to deal with their parties," he says.

We asked Hales if these kinds of events just come with the territory when you live so close to a college campus.

"Our relationship for many years has been out of balance," Hales replied.

Hales said he doesn't know what the answer is, but hopes at the very least, campus leaders will make sure these students are in for a rude awakening.

"Just because these students are off campus, they don’t get to wash their hands of some sort of responsibility for the actions and behaviors of their students," he said.

Jeff was so incensed by this that he sent a scathing email to campus leaders.

That was on Monday. He finally got a response Wednesday evening. Hales said they have offered to meet with him to discuss a way forward.

5 On Your Side reached out to representatives at Washington University and the Washington University Police Department, but so far, we haven't heard back.