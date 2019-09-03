ST. LOUIS — Better Family Life, Inc. through the Pulpit to Porches Initiative, is working to organize Churches located within Hayden's Rectangle to increase neighborhood engagement.

Hayden’s Rectangle is part of north city where a large percentage of violent crimes happen.

It's also an area where families and the elderly call home.

The vision of the Pulpit to Porches Initiative is to organize neighborhoods and make neighborhood Churches a focal for families in need.

Church leaders are coming up with a comprehensive plan to prevent violence. Clergy members will hammer out the details during a summit about week from today.