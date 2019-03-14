ST. LOUIS – Pastors and church leaders from across the St. Louis area will gather at the Pastors Summit to reduce crime in north Saint Louis.

The summit will specifically focus its efforts to help challenged neighborhoods in St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden’s rectangle.

This summit isn’t just a about recruiting more help, it’s also celebrating the progress that’s already been made.

Some of that progress has stemmed from a focus on going door-to-door and building up families individually, public prayer meetings and putting an emphasis on youth and school programs.

“I strongly believe we should learn to love people where they are,” said pastor Charles Norris, St. James AME.

“The love of God will do the work that God does. He will change people’s hearts and let people see the good in one another.”

This group of faith leaders pride themselves on going door-to-door in challenged communities to make sure all families have everything they need to better themselves.

“There a little more hope,” Norris said. “A little presence beyond the police, which are needed. Just our faces, boots on the ground, canvasing the neighborhood, letting people know the services that are available for them and connecting them with services. That helps provide hope.”

More than 75 people are expected to attend.

The Pastor’s Summit will be held at Better Family Life, 5415 Page Boulevard, at 11 a.m.

The entire community is invited to attend.



