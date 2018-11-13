PATTONVILLE, Mo. — The Pattonville Fire Department has come up with a solution that will keep Bridgeton neighbors safe if there was a major fire at the landfill.

Dawn Chapman lives a couple of miles away and said last week’s fire was a wakeup call.

“it's terrifying and the last one took them two hours to put out,” Chapman said.

A fire, sparked by a faulty pump, on the edge of the landfill gave Pattonville Fire Crews problems. Assistant Chief Matt LaVanchy said if that fire were in the middle of the landfill his department would have been in hot water.

“We're not really sure what's happening underground,” LaVanchy said.

“What void spaces have been created, if there's fissures across the surface."

So the department has a solution, a new pumper truck that has double the reach and can pump twice as much water.

The department wants to pay for the million-dollar truck with grant money that is set aside for community improvement projects.

"Whatever they need, they should get no questions asked," Chapman said.

She hopes this new truck will keep firefighters and the community safer.

“All we can do is wait and see and that's a lot to ask the community to do. But knowing the fire department has everything they need it makes it a little bit easier.

“We have a lot of stuff that's burning underground,” LaVanchy said.

“Chemicals burning underground. The faster we put those fires out that's releasing those harmful toxins in the environment and jeopardizing the health of the community. The faster were able to control that and make sure everyone is as safe as possible if something like that were to happen.”

Fire officials said once they are cleared for the grant, it would take eight to nine months before the truck will be ready for use.

