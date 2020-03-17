MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Sometimes, the most important lessons are outside of a classroom.

As Pattonville High School students left for an extended break Tuesday afternoon, several teachers lined up to give them one last message.

The teachers waved and held up signs to students inside the departing school buses.

"It will be ok," one of the signs said.

"We love you," another said.

"We're an email away."

Like most schools in the area, the Pattonville School District will be on an extended break due to the coronavirus outbreak. Schools will be closed through at least April 5.

"The decision to close our school district was extremely difficult and made out of an abundance of caution for our families," Superintendent Tim Pecoraro wrote in a letter to families. "We know closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe that strong, urgent action must be taken to prevent the spread of this disease and to protect lives."

The district is also looking at ways to provide breakfast and lunch during the break. Students were also sent home with iPads or laptops for at-home learning.

Since teachers are not sure when they will see students inside their classroom again, they also sent them home with one last lesson: one of empathy, reassurance and love.

