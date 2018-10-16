Anytime you pair police officers with rescue animals in a calendar it's wildly popular. That's at least been the case for the St. Louis County police department for the past three years.

The 2019 calendar is out and it’s a little different this year. Instead of two calendars, one for dogs and one for cats, they combined them and called it Paw and Order. The calendars photographer, Lynn Terry, donates her time and makes sure each month has a special touch for the animals in need of a forever home.

Terry said, "Its nice to be able to hand such a big check off to such great causes."

Officer Ben Granda says, "The calendar itself is great but where the money goes is really why this is so special. It goes to The Police Athletic League and to area shelters for rescued animals."

Last year's calendars raised 8-thousand dollars and they're hoping to top that this year. They're on sale now for 20 dollars.

