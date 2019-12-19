ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones announced her office will offer payment plans for people with outstanding balances of parking violation fines and penalties in 2020.

According to a release, the program aims to provide significant financial relief for St. Louisans and is a recommendation of the Ferguson Commission.

“Government should work for the people, not the other way around. Everyone cannot afford to pay for outstanding parking tickets all at once, and I don’t want someone to lose their vehicle over minor violations,” said Treasurer Jones. “Many St. Louisans depend on their cars to get to work and support their families. We can do two things at once: enforce local law and keep the needs of the community in mind.”

The Ferguson Commission report included a recommendation to ‘establish effective alternatives to jail time, fines, and fees for violations of municipal ordinances, including payment plans and community service.’

The release said the new program will allow fines and penalties to be paid of a period of months in order to avoid booting or towing.

Parkers must still follow applicable laws, sign up quickly for a payment plan and make monthly payments on time to avoid getting booted and towed.

